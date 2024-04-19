First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 19,611 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $25,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.41. 432,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

