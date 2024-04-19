FY2025 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.40.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

