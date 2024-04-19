Gartner (NYSE:IT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $507.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gartner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $477.60.

Shares of IT opened at $449.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $486.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.82.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

