GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Major Shareholder Acquires $265,332.92 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 179,279 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $265,332.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,714,854 shares in the company, valued at $43,977,983.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Colonial House Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 2,303,599 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,100,406.22.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE EAF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $429.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.14. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 26.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 96,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 39.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,287,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GrafTech International by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

