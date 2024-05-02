Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Mplx Stock Down 0.5 %

Mplx stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mplx

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.