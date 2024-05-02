Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Major Shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University Sells 10,746 Shares of Stock

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $53,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,908,569.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ALRN stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.22.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.
