Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $285.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.
Hilltop Price Performance
Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94.
Hilltop Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 40.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop
Institutional Trading of Hilltop
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hilltop by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Hilltop by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HTH
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hilltop
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Magnificent Seven Stocks Outperforming the Rest
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Buy the Dip in Netflix Stock, It Won’t Last Long
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.