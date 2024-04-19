Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 13th

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $37.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Timothy W. Wilhite sold 10,000 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the third quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

