Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 1,364 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after purchasing an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.35.

Boeing Trading Up 0.0 %

BA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $170.28. 3,431,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,685,144. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.28. The firm has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 116.16 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.53 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.