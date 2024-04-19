Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after buying an additional 609,306 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $159.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,146. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day moving average is $154.12. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.