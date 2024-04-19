iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 251,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 635,076 shares.The stock last traded at $45.58 and had previously closed at $45.18.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

