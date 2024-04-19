iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,307,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 579,961 shares.The stock last traded at $243.84 and had previously closed at $246.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

