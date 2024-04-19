Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Raised to C$68.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OVV stock traded up C$0.60 on Friday, reaching C$71.59. 32,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,721. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$43.23 and a twelve month high of C$76.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.83.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.61 by C$0.59. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 8.5061453 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

