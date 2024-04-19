Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Performance Food Group worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $67.88. 447,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,374. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Read Our Latest Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.