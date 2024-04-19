Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $20.40 million and $181,237.39 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,951.73 or 1.00081321 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010499 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00098095 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000474 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $168,785.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

