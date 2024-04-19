Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.62. 13,260,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 16,108,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,675 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

