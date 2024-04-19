National Bankshares Raises IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$6.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.92.

Shares of IMG traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 504,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,503. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

