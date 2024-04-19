NEAR Protocol Price Tops $5.72 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.72 or 0.00008821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.09 billion and approximately $596.48 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00020801 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,186,669,821 coins and its circulating supply is 1,063,817,484 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,186,670,765 with 1,063,817,484 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.54193527 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $604,208,072.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

