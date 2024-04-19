One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) PT Raised to $25.00

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for One Liberty Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $462.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 481.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Stories

