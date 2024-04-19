PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC on major exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $202.59 million and approximately $37.28 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 202,658,170 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 202,658,169.58. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99960006 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $42,438,652.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

