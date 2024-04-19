Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Up 0.4 %

PESI stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 million, a P/E ratio of 361.79 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

