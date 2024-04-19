Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Decreased by Analyst

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sify Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sify Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sify Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

SIFY opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 255,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 386.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 89,103 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

