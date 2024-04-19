Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Ryan Specialty worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,512,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after buying an additional 312,066 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

