Schear Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Travelers Companies stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.88. The stock had a trading volume of 926,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,882. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

