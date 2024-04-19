SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,215,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.11 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.