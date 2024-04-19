Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,577 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 730,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 111,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 164,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 213,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

