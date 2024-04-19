Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 247 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

