Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $207.05 and last traded at $209.00. Approximately 81,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 464,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.25%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

