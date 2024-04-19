Verge One Day Volume Tops $11.84 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Verge has a market cap of $94.53 million and $11.84 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,061.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.29 or 0.00741603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00125411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00040376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.74 or 0.00181420 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00042486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00102543 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.