Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,678 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.44. 296,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,900. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.