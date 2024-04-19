Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,137 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 158.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,092,758. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.