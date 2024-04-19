Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.95. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on RPM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Shares of RPM opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.75. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

