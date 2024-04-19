Zhang Financial LLC Buys 9,508 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 6.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $73,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,495,000 after buying an additional 95,664 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.97. 1,141,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,105. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $115.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.75.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.