Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.76

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.76 and traded as high as C$17.29. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.05, with a volume of 8,045 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Acadian Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. The stock has a market cap of C$292.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 31.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.7405803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.05%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

