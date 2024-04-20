Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.23.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti bought 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. Also, Director Stuart Lee bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at C$17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.37. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$17.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.19%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

