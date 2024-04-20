Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $14.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

AGTI opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Agiliti had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $291.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $199,244.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,966,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,216,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $199,244.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,966,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,216,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $47,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $300,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,928 shares of company stock worth $293,460. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 144.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

