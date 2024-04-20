Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) versus Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Financial Review

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Free Report) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Albina Community Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $73.15, indicating a potential upside of 16.20%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 3.99, indicating that its stock price is 299% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cambridge Bancorp $260.26 million 1.90 $34.11 million $4.34 14.50

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Cambridge Bancorp 12.25% 7.59% 0.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Albina Community Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loan; residential mortgages and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of banking and wealth management offices located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

