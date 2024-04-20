Analysts Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) PT at $39.00

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,938,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 273,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000.

COLL stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

