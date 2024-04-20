Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Increased by Wedbush

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for CAVA Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at $264,000. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

