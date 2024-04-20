Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.4 %

Intel stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

