BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Shares Up 2.1%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.82 and last traded at C$16.66. Approximately 339,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 411,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.32.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.77.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.