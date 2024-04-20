BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Shares Up 2.1%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.82 and last traded at C$16.66. Approximately 339,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 411,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.32.
BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.77.
