PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading Down 1.5%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.50 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 48.25 ($0.60). 209,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 588,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.61).

PetroTal Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of £439.42 million, a P/E ratio of 480.00 and a beta of 2.02.

PetroTal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

