Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Shares Up 0.2%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 1,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $4.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Blue Horizon BNE ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Free Report) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 13.44% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Company Profile

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.

