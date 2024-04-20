Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Down 0.2%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.20. 235,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 584,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 637.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,083 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.