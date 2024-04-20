BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Purchases $190,604.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 11,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,682,281 shares in the company, valued at $62,598,777. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $322.73 million, a P/E ratio of 96.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Featured Stories

