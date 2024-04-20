BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Purchases $190,604.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRTGet Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 11,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,682,281 shares in the company, valued at $62,598,777. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $322.73 million, a P/E ratio of 96.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BRT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

