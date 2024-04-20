Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.42.

CLBT stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

