Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

HOLI stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 164.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 310,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,785 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,055,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 138,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.