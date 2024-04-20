Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
HOLI stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
