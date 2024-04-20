CIBC Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$51.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.00.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$46.71 on Friday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$59.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). Emera had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2788927 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.39%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

