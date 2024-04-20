VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Down 0.5%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $207.36 and last traded at $211.32. 3,956,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,628,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.40.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

