CNB Bank Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CNB Bank cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,355,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The firm has a market cap of $426.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

